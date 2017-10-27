In this Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 photo, a visitor weaves woolen patches on a loom to cover bullet holes on the building hosting an exhibition dedicated to healing the country's war wounds, in Beirut, Lebanon. Zena El Khalil’s art exhibit has tapped into wounds more than forty years old in war-scarred Lebanon. “Sacred Catastrophe: Healing Lebanon” is being hosted in a landmark building in the center of Beirut, a reminder of the country’s 1975-1990 civil war.
In this Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 photo, a visitor weaves woolen patches on a loom to cover bullet holes on the building hosting an exhibition dedicated to healing the country's war wounds, in Beirut, Lebanon. Zena El Khalil’s art exhibit has tapped into wounds more than forty years old in war-scarred Lebanon. “Sacred Catastrophe: Healing Lebanon” is being hosted in a landmark building in the center of Beirut, a reminder of the country’s 1975-1990 civil war. Bilal Hussein AP Photo
Entertainment

Art exhibit in Lebanon takes on civil war's old wounds

Associated Press

October 27, 2017 2:11 AM

BEIRUT

Zena El Khalil's art exhibit has tapped into wounds that are more than 40 years old in war-scarred Lebanon.

"Sacred Catastrophe: Healing Lebanon" is being hosted in a landmark building in central Beirut that's a powerful reminder of the country's 1975-1990 civil war. Pockmarked and riddled with bullet holes, it stands on the former demarcation line that bisected Beirut into warring sections: east and west, Muslim and Christian.

The nearly 100-year-old house became a favorite for snipers during the war. El Khalil has brought her work to what is now the Beit Beirut museum — paintings, photographs, videos, installations and recorded poetry from over 100 locations around Lebanon. The exhibit is the first in Beit Beirut, which was declared a cultural center in 2003 when the city bought it.

