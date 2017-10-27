Art exhibit in Lebanon takes on civil war's old wounds

In this Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 photo, a visitor weaves woolen patches on a loom to cover bullet holes on the building hosting an exhibition dedicated to healing the country's war wounds, in Beirut, Lebanon. Zena El Khalil’s art exhibit has tapped into wounds more than forty years old in war-scarred Lebanon. “Sacred Catastrophe: Healing Lebanon” is being hosted in a landmark building in the center of Beirut, a reminder of the country’s 1975-1990 civil war. Bilal Hussein AP Photo