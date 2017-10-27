Entertainment

Promoter plans Country Spirit USA festival in Pennsylvania

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 8:58 AM

GLENMOORE, Pa.

A promoter says he plans to bring a three-day country music festival to a horse farm in eastern Pennsylvania.

Alan Jacoby, the executive producer of Impact Entertainment, says the event will be Aug. 24-26 at a 33-acre site run by the Ludwig's Corner Horse Show Association in Chester County. That's about 40 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

Organizers are still negotiating to determine who will appear at the event. Tickets will go on sale once the talent is announced, but Jacoby says one-day tickets will start at $89 and three-day passes will be sold at a discount.

Susan Hamley, executive director of the Chester County Conference and Visitors Bureau, says the event will put the county on the map.

Impact Entertainment produces Country Summer, a large music festival in northern California.

