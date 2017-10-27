Entertainment

Lawmaker blasts video game allowing fantasy pipeline attacks

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 8:31 PM

MINNEAPOLIS

A Minnesota lawmaker wants to impose new restrictions on state funding of the arts after learning about a video game that lets players zap imaginary oil pipelines with lightning bolts.

Elizabeth LaPensee received nearly $3,300 from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund to create "Thunderbird Strike ." She worked then at the University of Minnesota Duluth but took a job last year at Michigan State University.

State Rep. Bob Gunther, R-Fairmont, tells the Star Tribune it promotes violence with "zero benefit to Minnesota." He says the rules should require projects supported by the fund to be completed in Minnesota.

LaPensee told The Associated Press earlier that the game is a work of art meant to show how oil development has damaged the environment. She said it's not meant to incite eco-terrorism.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto

    Rapper Macklemore was in Modesto, Calif. in mid-June filming with his grandmother, who lives in town. He made various stops around the city including WinCo, Second Chance Consignment, and Foundation Tattoo. Photos and video clips provided by: Sarah Teter.

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto 0:34

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto
Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer 2:30

Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer
A Dog's Purpose 2:37

A Dog's Purpose

View More Video