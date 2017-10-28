British Environment Secretary Michael Gove speaks to BBC Radio 4 presenter John Humphrys during a live broadcast from Wigmore Hall in central London, where Gove made a flippant remark about disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, Saturday Oct. 28, 2017. Following a backlash on social media, Michael Gove sent a tweet apologizing ``unreservedly’’ for making what he called a “clumsy attempt at humour’’ during his interview.
Entertainment

UK official apologizes for Harvey Weinstein remark

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 7:26 AM

LONDON

A British Cabinet minister has apologized after joking that being interviewed by a senior BBC radio presenter was like "going into Harvey Weinstein's bedroom."

Environment Secretary Michael Gove sent a tweet apologizing "unreservedly" for making a "clumsy attempt at humour" when the BBC's John Humphrys, known for his tough interviewing style, asked what it was like to appear on the network's flagship morning radio program "Today."

Gove replied: "Sometimes I think going into the studio with you, John, is a bit like going into Harvey Weinstein's bedroom. You just pray you emerge with your dignity intact."

Female U.K. political leaders, including Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, were aghast. Sturgeon tweeted that "women being abused and raped is not a laughing matter. And it doesn't make us 'humourless' to say so."

