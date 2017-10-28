UK official apologizes for Harvey Weinstein remark

British Environment Secretary Michael Gove speaks to BBC Radio 4 presenter John Humphrys during a live broadcast from Wigmore Hall in central London, where Gove made a flippant remark about disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, Saturday Oct. 28, 2017. Following a backlash on social media, Michael Gove sent a tweet apologizing ``unreservedly’’ for making what he called a “clumsy attempt at humour’’ during his interview. PA via AP Rick Findler