AP Was There: The rape case at the center of "Marshall" film

This photo, in New York, Monday Oct. 23, 2017, shows a Jan. 15, 1941, telegram from Thurgood Marshall to lawyer Samuel Friedman. A new movie about Thurgood Marshall focuses on a rape case he worked on, well before he won a landmark school desegregation case and a quarter-century before he became a Supreme Court justice. In early 1941, Marshall was in Bridgeport, Conn., to represent Joseph Spell, a black chauffeur accused by his wealthy, white employer of rape. Because Marshall was an out-of-state attorney, he enlisted the help of a local lawyer, Sam Friedman, who was white and had expertise in trying civil cases, not criminal ones. Richard Drew AP Photo