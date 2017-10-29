Entertainment

Mayor Kassel asks public to decide what borough can afford

The Associated Press

October 29, 2017 12:01 PM

FAIRBANKS, Alaska

The Fairbanks North Star Borough is at a financial crossroads, and the mayor is hosting two town hall meetings to get some direction from the community.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Karl Kassel says the two meetings Wednesday are "step A of what is probably going to go to step D or E" before the borough makes any final decisions.

The meetings will give the mayor and community members opportunities to discuss aging public buildings, a huge maintenance backlog, dwindling state support and the borough's options to address it.

Some of the solutions under consideration include closing public buildings, reducing services and instituting new taxes.

The meetings are at noon and 6 p.m. at the Pioneer Park Exhibit Hall.

