Family colds postpone heart surgery for Jimmy Kimmel's baby

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 8:42 PM

LOS ANGELES

Follow-up heart surgery for Jimmy Kimmel's infant son was postponed because of family colds.

In a statement Monday, Kimmel's publicist said that Billy Kimmel's scheduled operation was delayed as a precaution.

His publicist said Kimmel had planned to take the week off from ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" for his son's surgery, but he instead is sharing sneezes with his wife and children.

Guest hosts filling in for Kimmel include Shaquille O'Neal, Dave Grohl, Channing Tatum and Jennifer Lawrence.

Billy was born last April with heart defects that required surgery immediately after his birth and another operation at about six months.

The experience prompted Kimmel to use his show as a platform to advocate for every family's access to equal medical care, including those unable to afford it.

