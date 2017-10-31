FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2017, file photo, Gary Oldman attends a press conference for "Darkest Hour" on day 5 of the Toronto International Film Festival at the TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto. Dick Clark Productions announced Oldman will receive a career achievement award at the Hollywood Film Awards Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Entertainment

Gary Oldman to get career honor at Hollywood Film Awards

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 7:30 AM

LOS ANGELES

Gary Oldman will be honored with a career achievement award at the Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday.

Dick Clark Productions, which produces the awards, made the announcement Tuesday.

The Oscar-nominated British actor has taken on numerous memorable roles in a nearly 40-year career, including a drug-dealing pimp in "True Romance" and Commissioner Gordon in Christopher Nolan's Batman films.

Oldman has generated Oscar buzz with his recent turn as British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in "Darkest Hour." The Hollywood Film Awards will be handed out Sunday night in Beverly Hills, California, in a ceremony hosted by CBS late-night host James Corden.

