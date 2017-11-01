FILE - In this May 31, 2015, file photo, chef John Besh attends the Supper to benefit the Global Fund to fight AIDS in New York. The steakhouse at Harrah's New Orleans Casino is now called BH Steak -- instead of Besh Steak. The change, reported by New Orleans media, comes after the casino broke ties with celebrity chef John Besh in light of a newspaper story about allegations of sexual harassment in Besh restaurants. The new name honors Bill Harrah, founder of the Harrah's gambling empire.
Entertainment

Casino renames Besh steakhouse after harassment allegations

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 7:34 AM

NEW ORLEANS

The steakhouse at Harrah's New Orleans Casino is now called BH Steak — instead of Besh Steak.

The change, reported by New Orleans media, comes a week after the casino broke ties with celebrity chef John Besh. The action followed an investigative story by NOLA.comThe Times-Picayune about allegations of sexual harassment involving the business.

The story outlined the claims of women who said they were victims of sexual harassment by male co-workers and bosses in the Besh Restaurant Group. Besh stepped down from his management role in the business after the story was published.

The name BH Steak honors William "Bill" Harrah, who founded the Harrah's gambling empire in the 1930s.

