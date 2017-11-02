Hit list exposes Russian hacking beyond US elections

This combination of photos shows, top row from left, Hillary Clinton, the logo of the defense contractor Lockheed Martin, and former Russian oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky; middle row from left, tanks at a military parade in Kiev, Ukraine, former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell and the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington; bottom row from left, former Secretary of State John Kerry, former NATO Supreme Commander Wesley Clark and Maria Alekhina of the Russian punk band Pussy Riot. These people and organizations were among the thousands targeted by the hacking group Fancy Bear, which disrupted the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Fancy Bear had ambitions well beyond Clinton’s campaign, according to a previously unpublished digital hit list obtained by The Associated Press. AP Photo)