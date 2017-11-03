Century-old photos capture drama of 1917 Russian Revolution

In this photo taken in Oct. 1917, provided by Russian State Archive of Social and Political History, members of the revolution Red Guards pose for a photo with their arms at the Smolny Institute building which was chosen by Vladimir Lenin as Bolshevik headquarters during the October Revolution in 1917. The 1917 Bolshevik Revolution was long before the digital revolution allowed anyone to instantly document events. But the clumsy cameras of the time still caught some images that capture the period's drama.

