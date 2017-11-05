Don't just look at Albright-Knox gallery's new exhibit

Entertainment

November 05, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y.

Curators of a new exhibition at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery hope visitors like what they see — and smell and touch and hear and even taste.

The Buffalo museum's Out of Sight! collection features contemporary works from artists who have challenged the idea that viewing art is strictly a visual experience, and have brought it into closer alignment with the multisensory nature of everyday life.

The immersive exhibit features an illuminated and spinning carousel-inspired sculpture by Ronald Ventura, a colorful tent by Rirkrit Tiravanija where visitors sit and sip tea and a "couch" by Valeska Soares where visitors lie down and are enveloped in the smell of fresh lilies.

The exhibition opened Saturday and will remain on view through January.

