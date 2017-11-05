Entertainment

Albuquerque police chief plans to retire at end of November

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 10:47 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Albuquerque police chief Gorden Eden has announced he plans to retire at the end of this month.

KOB-TV reports that the announcement was made by a letter from Eden to police department employees Saturday morning.

Eden states in the letter that he made the decision in March.

The chief's retirement was expected as a new administration will be in place after this month's mayoral election.

However, the charge in police leadership will come at one of the worst periods for crime in years for New Mexico's largest city.

Albuquerque's police department has been undergoing an overhaul since the U.S. Justice Department in 2014 found a pattern of excessive force.

Eden was hired as police chief in February 2014.

