Entertainment

College museum kicks off outdoor sculpture series

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 12:10 PM

SHREVEPORT, La.

A college art museum in Louisiana is kicking off a new series of outdoor shows featuring contemporary sculptors.

The inaugural show is by found art sculptor George Tobolowsky of Dallas, and Centenary College plans a public reception Thursday (Nov. 9) to open the series.

Four of Tobolowsky's pieces are near the Meadows Museum of Art, which is sponsoring the series, called "Meadows Outdoors".

Four other sculptures are in other parts of the Shreveport campus.

The works will be on display through late spring.

Museum director Sean FitzGibbons notes in a news release that students who may not go looking for art will still come across it.

The museum will invite a different artist or art collective each year. Those artists or collective representatives will also participate in college courses.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto

    Rapper Macklemore was in Modesto, Calif. in mid-June filming with his grandmother, who lives in town. He made various stops around the city including WinCo, Second Chance Consignment, and Foundation Tattoo. Photos and video clips provided by: Sarah Teter.

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto 0:34

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto
Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer 2:30

Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer
A Dog's Purpose 2:37

A Dog's Purpose

View More Video