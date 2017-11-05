College museum kicks off outdoor sculpture series

A college art museum in Louisiana is kicking off a new series of outdoor shows featuring contemporary sculptors.
The inaugural show is by found art sculptor George Tobolowsky of Dallas, and Centenary College plans a public reception Thursday (Nov. 9) to open the series.
Four of Tobolowsky's pieces are near the Meadows Museum of Art, which is sponsoring the series, called "Meadows Outdoors".
Four other sculptures are in other parts of the Shreveport campus.
The works will be on display through late spring.
Museum director Sean FitzGibbons notes in a news release that students who may not go looking for art will still come across it.
The museum will invite a different artist or art collective each year. Those artists or collective representatives will also participate in college courses.
