FILE - In this May 23, 2017 file photo, Jimmy Fallon attends the SeriousFun Children's Network Gala at Pier Sixty in New York. A spokeswoman for Fallon said Gloria Fallon, mother of “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon, died Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at a New York City hospital with her son and other family by her side. She was 68 years old. Photo by Andy Kropa

Entertainment

'Tonight Show' tapings cancelled after Fallon's mother dies

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 3:42 PM

NEW YORK

Tapings for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" have been cancelled all this week following the death of the talk show host's mother.

NBC said Sunday that repeat episodes will be shown from Monday to Friday.

A spokeswoman for Fallon said his mother, Gloria Fallon, died Saturday at a New York City hospital with her son and other family by her side. She was 68.

Fallon told The Associated Press through his spokeswoman that he lost his "biggest fan."

"The Tonight Show" had canceled its episode Friday, following reports of a family matter.

Gloria Fallon had attended the taping of her son's first night hosting "The Tonight Show" in 2014. Jimmy Fallon has also featured his mom in the show's hashtag segment, #MomQuotes.

