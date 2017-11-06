FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2015 file photo, Harvey Weinstein speaks during a press conference for the film "Woman in Gold" at the 2015 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin. Leadership of the Television Academy, which bestows the Emmy Awards, voted Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, to expel Weinstein from its ranks for life. The decision is the latest honor that Weinstein has lost in the wake of allegations he sexually harassed dozens of women.
Entertainment

Television Academy expels Harvey Weinstein for life

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 11:36 PM

LOS ANGELES

The organization that bestows the Emmy Awards has voted to expel Harvey Weinstein in the wake of numerous allegations of sexual harassment and abuse against the producer.

The Television Academy says its leadership voted Monday to ban the producer for life. Weinstein is primarily known as a film producer but his former company is also responsible for hit television series such as "Project Runway."

The expulsion is the latest honor Weinstein has lost. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and producers guild have also revoked Weinstein's membership.

His representative Sallie Hofmeister did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The Television Academy says it is also speeding up a review of its code of conduct for members, and wants to provide clear protocols for workplace decency and respect.

