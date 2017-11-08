John Osborne, left, and T.J. Osborne, of Brothers Osborne, arrive at the 51st annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Entertainment

Complete list of winners at the CMA Awards

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 11:14 PM

Complete list of winners of Wednesday's Country Music Association Awards, held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee:

Entertainer of the Year — Garth Brooks.

Female vocalist of the year — Miranda Lambert.

Male vocalist of the year — Chris Stapleton.

Album of the Year — "From A Room: Volume 1," Chris Stapleton.

Song of the Year— "Better Man," Taylor Swift.

Single of the Year — "Blue Ain't Your Color," Keith Urban

Vocal group of the year — Little Big Town.

Vocal duo of the year — Brothers Osborne.

New artist of the year — Jon Pardi.

Musical event of the Year — "Funny How Time Slips Away," Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson

Music video of the Year — "It Ain't My Fault," Brothers Osborne.

Musician of the Year — Mac McAnally (guitar).

