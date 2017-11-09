Entertainment

Moscow court seizes property of prominent director

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 6:20 AM

MOSCOW

A Moscow court has seized the property of a prominent theater and film director who is being investigated for fraud.

Kirill Serebrennikov, arguably Russia's best known director, was detained and put under house arrest in August in a criminal case that sent shockwaves across Russia's art community and raised fears of a return to Soviet-style censorship. Investigators accuse him of scheming to embezzle about $1.1 million in government funds allocated for one of his productions and the projects he directed. He has dismissed the charges as absurd.

Russian news agencies on Thursday quoted the Basmanny district court as saying that it has ordered the blocking of all of Serebrennikov's property including his apartment in central Moscow, his car and 60,000 euros in a bank account.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto

    Rapper Macklemore was in Modesto, Calif. in mid-June filming with his grandmother, who lives in town. He made various stops around the city including WinCo, Second Chance Consignment, and Foundation Tattoo. Photos and video clips provided by: Sarah Teter.

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto 0:34

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto
Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer 2:30

Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer
A Dog's Purpose 2:37

A Dog's Purpose

View More Video