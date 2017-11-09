'Real-life Iron Man,' Harlem Globetrotter set Guinness marks

Richard Browning poses for the media after setting the Guinness World Record for 'the fastest speed in a body-controlled jet engine power suit', at Lagoona Park in Reading, England, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. A British inventor billed as a real-life version of the superhero Iron Man has hit the fastest speed in a body-controlled jet engine power suit at 32 mph

51 kph) to set a new Guinness world record. The record keeper announced Tuesday’s feat on Thursday as part of its annual Guinness World Records day.