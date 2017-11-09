Richard Browning poses for the media after setting the Guinness World Record for 'the fastest speed in a body-controlled jet engine power suit', at Lagoona Park in Reading, England, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. A British inventor billed as a real-life version of the superhero Iron Man has hit the fastest speed in a body-controlled jet engine power suit at 32 mph
Entertainment

'Real-life Iron Man,' Harlem Globetrotter set Guinness marks

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 9:42 AM

NEW YORK

A British inventor billed as a real-life version of the superhero Iron Man has hit the fastest speed in a body-controlled jet engine power suit at 32 mph (51 kph), a Guinness world record.

The record keeper announced Tuesday's feat on Thursday as part of its annual Guinness World Records day.

Other marks announced included a Swedish baker's record for the world's largest vegan cake, which weighs in at more than 1,000 pounds (450 kilograms). Harlem Globetrotter Thunder Law successfully made a basket Sunday on a 50-foot high hoop for a new mark. It's the 17th mark accomplished by the Globetrotters, and Law's fourth individual record.

Guinness says more than 600,000 people are attempting to set records as part of the event.

