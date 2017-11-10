This frame grab from video provided Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017 by the government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media, shows firing on militants' positions on the Iraq-Syria border. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said that Islamic State militants have withdrawn from their last stronghold following a government offensive and that government forces and allied troops, including Iraqi fighters are combing Boukamal, a strategic town on the border with Iraq, Thursday.
Entertainment

10 Things to Know for Today

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 6:14 AM

1. PUTTING AMERICA FIRST AGAIN

Hours after leaving Beijing, President Trump tells an APEC summit in Vietnam that he won't let the U.S. be "taken advantage of anymore" when it comes to trade.

2. WHERE U.S.-BACKED FORCES COULD FACE NEW FOES

Multiple hotspots in north and east Syria could turn violent for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, particularly in the absence of a clear American policy.

3. ALLEGATION UPON ALLEGATION

Comedian Louis C.K. and "Mad Men" creator Matthew Weiner are the latest men to face accusations of sexual misconduct.

4. TASK MASTER TAKEN TO TASK

A Marine Corps drill instructor is convicted by a military jury of physically abusing young recruits, focusing his fury on three Muslim-American military volunteers.

5. WHERE AN INTRACTABLE WAR DRAGS ON

As Saudi Arabia tightens screws on Yemen, war without seeming end and catastrophic humanitarian crisis engulf the devastated country.

6. WHOSE IMPACT MAY BE MISUNDERSTOOD

Trump and his economic team have branded trade deficits a mark of economic weakness yet most economists say their ire is misplaced.

7. AN EMOTIONAL REUNION

After a first meeting between a face transplant and the widow of the donor, they say they are like family now.

8. AT ODDS OVER OSCAR NOMINEE

Hard-liners are criticizing Iran's first-ever nominee for the Academy Awards' foreign film that was directed by a woman — Narges Abyar's "Nafas," or "Breath."

9. HER TALENT IS FOR POP MAGIC

Taylor Swift's new album, "reputation," tells the story of her life in the last two years and showcases her more sensual side.

10. NEVADA DESERT FESTIVAL GOES TO WASHINGTON

Catharsis on the Mall is a three-day event that seeks to bring a small slice of the famed Burning Man gathering to the country's capital.

