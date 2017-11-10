Fallout continues for Louis C.K. as his new film scrapped

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2015, file photo, actor Steven Seagal speaks at a news conference, while attending an opening ceremony for a research and development center in Moscow, Russia. Jenny McCarthy said on her Sirius XM show Nov. 9, 2017, that Seagal sexually harassed her during an audition in 1995. A Seagal spokesman has denied the McCarthy’s accusations to The Daily Beast. Ivan Sekretarev, File AP Photo