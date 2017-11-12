This image released by Marvel Studios shows the Hulk, from left, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Tom Hiddleston as Loki in a scene from, "Thor: Ragnarok."
This image released by Marvel Studios shows the Hulk, from left, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Tom Hiddleston as Loki in a scene from, "Thor: Ragnarok." Marvel Studios via AP)
This image released by Marvel Studios shows the Hulk, from left, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Tom Hiddleston as Loki in a scene from, "Thor: Ragnarok." Marvel Studios via AP)

Entertainment

'Thor' tops 'Daddy's Home 2,' 'Orient Express' at box office

AP Film Writer

November 12, 2017 12:46 PM

LOS ANGELES

The God of Thunder isn't ready to relinquish his box office throne yet.

Studios on Sunday estimate that "Thor: Ragnarok" added $56.6 million from North American theaters in its second weekend in theaters, bringing its domestic total to $211.6 million.

It easily beat out new openers including the comedy sequel "Daddy's Home 2" and the lavish Agatha Christie adaptation "Murder on the Orient Express."

Paramount's "Daddy's Home 2," which adds John Lithgow and Mel Gibson to the Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg formula, took second place with $30 million.

The star-studded "Murder on the Orient Express" meanwhile screeched into third place with an estimated $28.2 million.

"A Bad Moms Christmas" took fourth with $11.5 million in weekend two and "Jigsaw" rounded out the top five with $3.4 million.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto

    Rapper Macklemore was in Modesto, Calif. in mid-June filming with his grandmother, who lives in town. He made various stops around the city including WinCo, Second Chance Consignment, and Foundation Tattoo. Photos and video clips provided by: Sarah Teter.

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto 0:34

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto
Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer 2:30

Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer
A Dog's Purpose 2:37

A Dog's Purpose

View More Video