Like the sharks off the SC coast, Darius Rucker is always going, spotted in Columbia

Darius Rucker never stops.
The former Hootie & the Blowfish front man turned country music superstar is as busy as person can be, and seems to be loving every minute of it.
This week has been no exception. Sandwiched in between award show performances, promotion of his new album and goodwill ventures to help those less fortunate, Rucker got to spend Saturday afternoon at Williams-Brice Stadium.
But the University of South Carolina alum wasn’t just on hand to watch his alma mater’s college football game against hated SEC rival Florida, although you have to believe he loved seeing his Gamecocks beat the Gators, 28-20.
Rucker was an honorary coach for USC’s women’s golf team, which was recognized during the football game. The Gamecocks’ women golfers received rings for advancing to the NCAA regional.
The singer is an avid golfer with a single-digit handicap and plays nearly every day when he is touring. He has experience serving as an honorary coach, helping U.S. captain Davis Love III on the victorious 2016 Ryder Cup team.
@GamecockWGolf and Honorary Coach @dariusrucker receive their Regional Championship in between 1Q and 2Q of the Florida game today! Congratulations #Gamecocks! ️♀️ pic.twitter.com/vIWpmVfh1D— Gamecock Athletics (@GamecocksOnline) November 11, 2017
Rucker was on an even bigger stage, in front of a world-wide audience earlier in the week. He performed at the 2017 Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 8.
The 51st annual CMA’s opened with a performance by Rucker and many other country music superstars to honor the victims of the recent mass shootings, as well as the tens of thousands of people affected by hurricanes in recent months.
The supergroup performed what might have been Rucker’s biggest hit with Hootie & the Blowfish – “Hold My Hand.”
The star-studded sing-along of Rucker’s 1994 Hootie & the Blowfish classic also included Lady Antebellum, Keith Urban, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Reba McEntire, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn and members of Little Big Town.
Couldn't ask for a better way to open the 51st #CMAawards! Watch NOW on @ABCNetwork! pic.twitter.com/CnDKjpCdx6— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 9, 2017
In addition to the CMA’s, Rucker has been touring on his own. He’s promoting the release of his new album, “When Was the Last Time.” That included a stop on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
He even participated in one of Kimmel’s ongoing bits, “Mean Tweets.” It’s where celebrities, or famous country musicians in this case, read Twitter posts about themselves that are less than flattering – often cruel and crude.
“ ‘I just heard a Darius Rucker country song, and I hate to be dramatic, but it’s the worst thing that ever happened to me,’ ” Rucker said, fighting off laughter before adding, “The worst?”
Hanging with this guy tonight! Watch my performance on @JimmyKimmelLive on @ABCNetwork #KIMMEL pic.twitter.com/EB2wM2RsTm— Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) November 7, 2017
When was the last time I stopped by @JimmyKimmelLive? Last night!— Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) November 8, 2017
Watch #ForTheFirstTime here: https://t.co/7RS1wVrRY6 #Kimmel
If Rucker is doing damage to people who don’t like his music, he’s more than making up for it with altruistic work.
Rucker is giving back to his home state by helping build 15 affordable houses with Habitat for Humanity in North Charleston.
“The prices in Charleston are going crazy,” Rucker told Charleston’s Live 5 News. “And now everybody knows about this great city and everybody wants to move here and spend this crazy amount of money for homes and stuff like that. I want everyone to be able to live here. I want people to have places they can afford to live.”
Earlier this year, Rucker helped deliver two new homes to families in Murfreesboro, Tenn., just outside of Nashville, according to USA Today.
When he’s not at a public event, Rucker maintains his status as one of the most approachable celebrities with his constant interaction with fans on Twitter. In addition to answering requests for birthday greetings, he praised USC football coach Will Muschamp, “He has done a great job!” pledged his interested in collaborating with Ed Sheeran, “I am so in!!! Love @edsheeran !!” and thanking veterans for their service, “All my love to u all and your families.”
Rucker is a three-time Grammy-winning singer. The Charleston native and bandmates formed Hootie & the Blowfish while they were students at South Carolina.
Their album “Cracked Rear View” went platinum 16 times in the U.S., became the best-selling album of 1995, and was one of the fastest-selling debut albums of all time.
The Grand Ole Opry member and Gamecock superfan performed at Colonial Life Arena for USC students after the football team completed a six-win season in 2016. He was often spotted watching the USC men’s basketball team during last season’s run to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.
Rucker has been busy when he isn’t performing. He came out with his own brand of whiskey, Backstage Southern Whiskey, and joined the sports agent business, partnering with MGC Sports. Rucker also has his own monthly golf talk show, “On Par with Darius Rucker,” which airs on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio.
