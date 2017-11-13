Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz stop by New Jersey pie shop

Singer Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz paid a visit to a local New Jersey restaurant.
The Record reports Keys and her producer-rapper husband stopped by Mr. Todd's Pies Factory in Englewood around noon Sunday. Restaurant founder Tod Wilson says the two are "really nice people."
Wilson snapped a picture with the 15-time Grammy winner after she tried one of his homemade corn muffins. The restaurateur uploaded a picture with the star holding the muffin to his Twitter account.
Wilson says he wasn't star-struck because his restaurant is popular with celebrities in the area. The 49-year-old pie guy says rapper Fabolous and comedian Charley Murphy were fans of his shop.
Wilson opened his store in Englewood in 2012.
