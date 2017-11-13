The Latest: People pay tribute to Bataclan victims

French President Emmanuel Macron and Saint-Denis Mayor Laurent Russier, left, walk away after they laid a wreath of flowers at a commemorative plaque outside the Stade de France stadium, in Saint-Denis, near Paris, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. French President Emmanuel Macron, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and victims' families are paying homage to 130 people killed two years ago when Islamic State extremists attacked the City of Light. Philippe Wojazer, Pool via AP)