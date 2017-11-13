Entertainment

Report: UK Scrabble star faces ban for breaking rules

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 7:37 AM

LONDON

A British newspaper has reported that a noted Scrabble star has been banned from competition for a year for allegedly breaking rules of the popular board game.

The Times said Monday that Allan Simmons has been banned for a year by the Association of British Scrabble Players because of "actions that led to a suspicion of cheating."

Simmons has authored books on the game and contributed Scrabble coverage to The Times for many years. The Times says he will no longer contribute to the London-based newspaper's coverage. It says Simmons violated rules governing how letter tiles are withdrawn from cloth bags during matches.

Efforts to reach Simmons were unsuccessful. He told the newspaper he plans to concentrate on "more important things in life" than Scrabble.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto

    Rapper Macklemore was in Modesto, Calif. in mid-June filming with his grandmother, who lives in town. He made various stops around the city including WinCo, Second Chance Consignment, and Foundation Tattoo. Photos and video clips provided by: Sarah Teter.

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto 0:34

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto
Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer 2:30

Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer
A Dog's Purpose 2:37

A Dog's Purpose

View More Video