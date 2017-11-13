Entertainment

Eastern Iowa library receives 1,000 books from donor

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 9:38 AM

DAVENPORT, Iowa

An eastern Iowa library has received more than 1,000 books from a single donor.

The Quad-City Times reports that that Davenport Public Library's nonprofit fundraising organization plans to sell the books at a special event on Friday and Saturday.

The collection includes classical literature, coffee table books and volumes about nature. Sale organizers say the books are of such high quality that many will be priced higher than usual. The most expensive offering will be a 16-volume set titled "Birds of the World," which will be priced at $2,000. A book of drawings by painter John James Audubon will be marked at $180.

The books belonged to 78-year-old John A. Marshall, of Davenport, who died Sept. 30.

