FILE - In this March 4, 2016, file photo, Sean Hannity of Fox News appears at the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC) in National Harbor, Md. A decision by coffee maker manufacturer Keurig announced on Nov. 11, 2017, to stop advertising on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program has supporters of the conservative host destroying the company’s products.

'Hannity' fans smash Keurig brewers over pulled ads

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 11:07 AM

NEW YORK

A decision by Keurig to stop advertising on Sean Hannity's Fox News program has supporters of the conservative host destroying the company's coffee makers.

Keurig announced Saturday that it had pulled advertising from "Hannity" after several Twitter users questioned the company's support for the host, citing Hannity's coverage of allegations against Republican Alabama U.S. candidate Roy Moore. Moore has been accused having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago.

It's unclear when Keurig stopped advertising on "Hannity."

The move has prompted several people to destroy Keurig products in protest and post videos to social media.

Hannity reposted one of the videos on Twitter with the comment "love it."

Fox News and Waterbury, Vermont-based Keurig didn't immediately return requests for comment Monday.

