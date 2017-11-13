Entertainment

Plans move ahead on updates to landmark Ford House estate

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 7:51 PM

GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich.

Plans are moving ahead for a new visitor's center and administration building at the Edsel & Eleanor Ford House in suburban Detroit.

A groundbreaking is planned Tuesday on the project, which is the second phase of a master plan to restore, reconstruct and rehabilitate the estate in Grosse Pointe Shores.

The new visitor center will be a two-story building at the location of the estate's current visitor's center. The new administration building will bring all Ford House operations into the same location. Those involved say it's the first major alteration to the estate in 25 years.

Edsel Ford was the son of auto pioneer Henry Ford. The Ford House was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2016.

___

Online:

http://www.fordhouse.org

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto

    Rapper Macklemore was in Modesto, Calif. in mid-June filming with his grandmother, who lives in town. He made various stops around the city including WinCo, Second Chance Consignment, and Foundation Tattoo. Photos and video clips provided by: Sarah Teter.

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto 0:34

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto
Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer 2:30

Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer
A Dog's Purpose 2:37

A Dog's Purpose

View More Video