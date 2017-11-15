Plummer calls his replacement of Spacey in film 'ironic'

FILE - In this July 25, 2013, file photo, Christopher Plummer, a cast member in the HBO film "Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight," poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Plummer said he doesn't feel like he's replacing Kevin Spacey in the upcoming Ridley Scott film "All the Money in the World" because he was up for the part when the movie was being cast. Spacey got the role of billionaire J. Paul Getty, but after a series of sexual misconduct allegations surfaced, the "House of Cards" star was ousted. Photo by Chris Pizzello