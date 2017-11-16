Ric Flair vs. Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler: Battle of the Lotharios over sex claims

Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler is a notorious rock womanizer, but even he is calling out wrestling icon Ric Flair for claiming to have been with 10,000 women. The claim has been debated since it was made as part of Flair’s “30 for 30” special on ESPN earlier this month.
Flair claims he started at age 14.
“The guy’s full of s*@%,” Tyler told TMZ. “I got him so beat. Rock stars.”
Tyler went onto say that Flair sounds like KISS singer Gene Simmons, another famous celebrity Lothario who claims to have slept with 4,800 groupies. Tyler said he didn’t have a number for how many women he had been with, because he was “too busy getting high” during Aerosmith’s wildest years.
Flair’s claim of having been with 10,000 women has been disputed and even condemned as womanizing. He was quoted earlier this summer as saying he regrets the revelation. “What I said was the truth, but I feel bad now that I said some of it … 10,000 women,” Flair told People magazine. “I wish I hadn’t said that because of my grandkids.”
The web site Jezebel.com crunched the numbers for how long it would take to sleep with 10,000 people and found it would take 27 years if he slept with one woman a day.
