Sen. Al Franken, making the same argument as the AMA, has introduced a bill to withdraw tax breaks companies are permitted to take for their ad spending.
Sen. Al Franken, making the same argument as the AMA, has introduced a bill to withdraw tax breaks companies are permitted to take for their ad spending. Andy Kropa AP
Sen. Al Franken, making the same argument as the AMA, has introduced a bill to withdraw tax breaks companies are permitted to take for their ad spending. Andy Kropa AP

Entertainment

Radio host alleges Franken forcibly kissed her amid USO tour

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 11:04 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ST. PAUL, Minn.

A Los Angeles radio host says Democratic Sen. Al Franken forcibly kissed her during a 2006 USO tour. The host says Franken posed for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept.

Leeann Tweeden accuses Minnesota's Franken in an essay on the website of California radio station KABC, where she anchors a morning talk show. Tweeden says Franken wrote a skit for the pair during a 2006 USO tour to the Middle East and insisted they practice a kiss during rehearsal.

Tweeden says she tried to resist but says Franken forced himself on her and stuck his tongue in her mouth. A copy of the photo is posted with the article.

Franken's staff has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto

    Rapper Macklemore was in Modesto, Calif. in mid-June filming with his grandmother, who lives in town. He made various stops around the city including WinCo, Second Chance Consignment, and Foundation Tattoo. Photos and video clips provided by: Sarah Teter.

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto 0:34

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto
Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer 2:30

Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer
A Dog's Purpose 2:37

A Dog's Purpose

View More Video