In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, Puerto Rican rapper Residente, founder of the group Calle 13, poses for a portrait in New York. Residente, who released his first solo album this year, is the leading contender at Thursday's Latin Grammys with nine nominations. His group Calle 13 and Juanes hold the record for most Latin Grammy wins of all-time.
In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, Puerto Rican rapper Residente, founder of the group Calle 13, poses for a portrait in New York. Residente, who released his first solo album this year, is the leading contender at Thursday's Latin Grammys with nine nominations. His group Calle 13 and Juanes hold the record for most Latin Grammy wins of all-time. Photo by Amy Sussman
In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, Puerto Rican rapper Residente, founder of the group Calle 13, poses for a portrait in New York. Residente, who released his first solo album this year, is the leading contender at Thursday's Latin Grammys with nine nominations. His group Calle 13 and Juanes hold the record for most Latin Grammy wins of all-time. Photo by Amy Sussman

Entertainment

Latin Grammy Awards open with tribute to Puerto Rico

Associated Press

November 16, 2017 08:28 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LAS VEGAS

The Latin Grammy Awards opened with a moment of silence for hurricane victims in Puerto Rico, followed by a performance by one of its native sons.

Wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the Puerto Rican flag, rapper Residente performed his song "Hijos del Canaveral," a tribute to his homeland.

Residente tops nominees with nine nods for his self-titled solo debut, and he took home a Latin Grammy before the show even began. "Residente" was named best urban album during a pre-telecast ceremony where most of the awards are presented.

Other early winners included Natalia Lafourcade, the hit song "Despacito" and rocker Juanes, who also claimed the first prize awarded during the live telecast: best pop-rock album for "Mis Planes Son Amarte" ("My Plans Are to Love You").

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Entertainers Jaime Camil and Roselyn Sanchez are hosting the ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, which is being broadcast live on Univision.

The largest celebration of Spanish-language music comes at a time when many Latinos are wondering if there's anything to celebrate this year as they've felt the effects of the Trump administration's immigration agenda and their communities were destroyed by natural disasters. The Latin Recording Academy has promised performances by Alejandro Sanz, Luis Fonsi, Maluma and more.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto

    Rapper Macklemore was in Modesto, Calif. in mid-June filming with his grandmother, who lives in town. He made various stops around the city including WinCo, Second Chance Consignment, and Foundation Tattoo. Photos and video clips provided by: Sarah Teter.

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto 0:34

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto
Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer 2:30

Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer
A Dog's Purpose 2:37

A Dog's Purpose

View More Video