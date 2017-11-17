FILE- In this Tuesday, April 24, 2012, file photo, former Engalnd soccer player Gary Lineker speaks ahead of the draw for the London 2012 Olympic Soccer tournament, at Wembley Stadium in London. FIFA has announced Friday Nov. 17, 2017, that Lineker and Russian sports journalist Maria Komandnaya will jointly present the World Cup draw in Moscow on Dec. 1.
FILE- In this Tuesday, April 24, 2012, file photo, former Engalnd soccer player Gary Lineker speaks ahead of the draw for the London 2012 Olympic Soccer tournament, at Wembley Stadium in London. FIFA has announced Friday Nov. 17, 2017, that Lineker and Russian sports journalist Maria Komandnaya will jointly present the World Cup draw in Moscow on Dec. 1. Kirsty Wigglesworth, FILE AP Photo

FIFA picks Lineker to host World Cup draw in Moscow

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 07:13 AM

ZURICH

Former England forward Gary Lineker and Russian sports journalist Maria Komandnaya will present the World Cup draw in Moscow on Dec. 1.

Lineker, a respected broadcaster for British networks, was chosen by FIFA on Friday for the State Kremlin Palace event despite often criticizing FIFA to his 6.7 million followers on Twitter.

Lineker's "honest and open views together with his in-depth knowledge of the game greatly enrich the world of football journalism," FIFA deputy secretary general Zvonimir Boban said.

Lineker won the Golden Boot as top scorer at the 1986 World Cup, and helped England reach the semifinals in 1990.

Komandnaya has worked for Fox Sports for more than a decade as one of Russia's best known sports journalists.

Russia hosts the 32-team World Cup from June 14-July 15.

