Officials plan to herd humpback whale out of channel

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 05:14 AM

LONG BEACH, N.Y.

Officials say they will try to herd a wayward humpback whale that has been seen swimming in a Long Island channel back to the Atlantic Ocean.

Atlantic Marine Conservation Society scientist Rob DiGiovanni says the 28-foot (8.53-meter) teenage humpback whale was spotted a week ago in Reynolds Channel. The whale has travelled from East Rockaway to Point Lookout.

DiGiovanni says the young whale's behavior isn't unusual. But he worries the whale could be frightened by human interaction or struck by boat propellers.

Authorities will try to herd the whale back into open water on Saturday provided weather conditions are favorable. The U.S. Coast Guard, state Department of Environmental Conservation and local officials are coordinating on the effort.

