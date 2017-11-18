Widow of Grateful Dead's longtime lawyer auctions rare items

This Nov. 9, 2017, photo shows a replica of a conference table and chairs used by members of the Grateful Dead, along with a collection of Grateful Dead related memorabilia, at Stremmel Auctions in Reno, Nev. The widow of the Grateful Dead's longtime lawyer is auctioning off treasures from their long strange trip with the psychedelic rock-and-roll band. Hal and Jesse Kant’s memorabilia collection includes signed artwork by the band’s late leader, Jerry Garcia, and backstage passes from concerts spanning 30 years. The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP Jason Bean