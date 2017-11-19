Bardot or de Beauvoir? France in bind over Weinstein fallout

FILE - A Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 file photo of an activist holding a banner reading: "For him impunity, for her a life sentence" during a protest in Paris. Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet provoked consternation by suggesting a legal minimum age of 13 for sexual consent "is worth considering." Activists protested in Paris to demand that the age of consent be set at 15. Christophe Ena, File AP Photo