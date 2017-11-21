Vatican, China exchange art amid stall in hard diplomacy

From left, Vatican's spokesman Greg Burke, Secretary General of China Culture Industrial Investment Fund Zhu Jiancheng, and Chinese artist Yan Zhang sit during a press conference at the Vatican, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. The Vatican and China have announced a first-ever exchange of artworks for exhibits in Beijing and the Vatican Museums, as the two states forge ahead with soft diplomacy amid a stalemate in negotiations to heal decades of diplomatic estrangement. Alessandra Tarantino AP Photo