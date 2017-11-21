Entertainment

Crash report turns out to be scene for Billy Crystal film

November 21, 2017 06:58 AM

LONG BEACH, N.Y.

A report of a car crashing into a pizza and ice cream shop on Long Island turned out to be a scene for a film starring local native Billy Crystal.

Police in Long Beach tell Newsday that officers and firefighters were dispatched Monday morning after someone reported a vehicle had crashed into Slices & Ices. Police department officials say they were aware that a movie was being filmed there but had to be sure a real accident hadn't occurred.

An officer was posted at the location to direct motorists around the scene, which may have led someone to believe that there had been a crash.

Crystal grew up in a Long Beach neighborhood near where the scene was being shot for a comedy titled "We Are Unsatisfied." Another scene was shot Monday at a local coffee shop.

