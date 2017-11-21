The Latest: CBS co-hosts on Rose: Not the man I know

More Videos 1:39 Rock Hill students read to cats, dogs at local animal shelter Pause 7:55 Springfield Elementary students talking turkey 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:11 Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs 1:12 South Carolina out of execution drugs 2:20 Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts Fall Horse Show 5:01 Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:28 Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:50 Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women Veteran journalist Charlie Rose has been accused of unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior by eight women. In a Washington Post report, three women accused Rose of groping them, walking naked in front of them and relating an erotic dream. PBS has halted distribution of Rose's interview program and CBS News has suspended him. Veteran journalist Charlie Rose has been accused of unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior by eight women. In a Washington Post report, three women accused Rose of groping them, walking naked in front of them and relating an erotic dream. PBS has halted distribution of Rose's interview program and CBS News has suspended him. Meta Viers McClatchy

Veteran journalist Charlie Rose has been accused of unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior by eight women. In a Washington Post report, three women accused Rose of groping them, walking naked in front of them and relating an erotic dream. PBS has halted distribution of Rose's interview program and CBS News has suspended him. Meta Viers McClatchy