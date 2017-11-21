Kevin Hart announces birth of baby boy Kenzo Kash

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, comedian Kevin Hart and his pregnant wife, Eniko, pose at Kevin Hart's "Laugh Out Loud" new streaming video network launch event at the Goldstein Residence in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hart announced on Nov. 21, 2017, that Parrish had given birth to a healthy baby boy, Kenzo Kash Hart. Photo by Danny Moloshok