FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, comedian Kevin Hart and his pregnant wife, Eniko, pose at Kevin Hart's "Laugh Out Loud" new streaming video network launch event at the Goldstein Residence in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hart announced on Nov. 21, 2017, that Parrish had given birth to a healthy baby boy, Kenzo Kash Hart.
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, comedian Kevin Hart and his pregnant wife, Eniko, pose at Kevin Hart's "Laugh Out Loud" new streaming video network launch event at the Goldstein Residence in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hart announced on Nov. 21, 2017, that Parrish had given birth to a healthy baby boy, Kenzo Kash Hart. Photo by Danny Moloshok
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, comedian Kevin Hart and his pregnant wife, Eniko, pose at Kevin Hart's "Laugh Out Loud" new streaming video network launch event at the Goldstein Residence in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hart announced on Nov. 21, 2017, that Parrish had given birth to a healthy baby boy, Kenzo Kash Hart. Photo by Danny Moloshok

Entertainment

Kevin Hart announces birth of baby boy Kenzo Kash

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 08:10 AM

Kevin Hart has announced the birth of his son, Kenzo Kash Hart.

The comedian writes on social media that the baby was born early Tuesday morning. He adds that the boy is "healthy & already smiling."

Hart and his wife, Eniko, announced on Mother's Day that she was expecting their first child. Hart has two children from a previous marriage.

In September, Hart publicly apologized to Eniko and his children for what he described as a "bad error in judgment." He said someone was trying to seek financial gain over his mistakes, and he'd rather confess than let that happen.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

An attorney for a woman who said she was "involved" with Hart in August said someone secretly placed cameras in a hotel suite and recorded "bedroom images" of the pair.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto

    Rapper Macklemore was in Modesto, Calif. in mid-June filming with his grandmother, who lives in town. He made various stops around the city including WinCo, Second Chance Consignment, and Foundation Tattoo. Photos and video clips provided by: Sarah Teter.

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto 0:34

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto
Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer 2:30

Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer
A Dog's Purpose 2:37

A Dog's Purpose

View More Video