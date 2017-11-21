China says ex-top internet regulator under investigation

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2015, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, talks with Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, right, as Lu Wei, left, China's Internet czar, looks on during a gathering of CEOs and other executives at Microsoft's main campus in Redmond, Wash. China's former top internet regulator and censor Lu Wei is being investigated by the ruling Communist Party's anti-corruption arm, the agency said Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Ted S. Warren, Pool, File AP Photo