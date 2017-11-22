Credibility at risk, media cuts stars loose over sex claims

This image released by CBS shows, from left, Norah O'Donnell, Charlie Rose and Gayle King on the set of "CBS This Morning." Rose's co-hosts on "CBS This Morning" sharply condemned their suspended colleague Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, after the airing of sexual misconduct allegations that included groping female staffers and walking around naked in front of them, saying that it's a time of reckoning in society. CBS via AP)