Pregnant Mississippi woman sentenced for taking opioids

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss.

A Mississippi woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to exposing her unborn child to opioids.

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director John Dowdy, in a news release Tuesday, said 29-year-old Nikki Cox-Musgrove was sentenced Monday in the drug case.

Dowdy says his agents, after a one-month investigation, arrested Cox-Musgrove at her home, charging her with five counts of obtaining Xanax by fraud and two counts of child abuse for ingesting the drugs while pregnant.

Cox-Musgrove pleaded guilty to five counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and received a 25-year sentence, with 10 years suspended and 15 years to serve. She also pleaded guilty to two counts of child abuse and received a five-year sentence to run concurrently.

