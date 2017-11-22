The Latest: Report: UK police investigating 2nd Spacey claim

FILE - In this July 9, 2017 file photo, Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys performs during the Festival d'ete de Quebec in Quebec City, Canada. Carter says he’s “shocked and saddened” by accusations made by a singer who said he raped her about 15 years ago. Melissa Schuman of the girl group Dream wrote in a blog post that she was “forced to engage in an act against my will.” She said the Backstreet Boy took her virginity. Photo by Amy Harris