George Avakian, jazz producer and scholar, dies at 98

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2011, file photo, NEA Jazz Masters George Avakian, left, and Jimmy Heath pose for a photo at the National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master Awards Ceremony and Concert held in New York. Avakian, a Russian-born jazz scholar and architect of the American music industry who produced essential recordings by Louis Armstrong, Miles Davis and other stars has died at age 98. Avakian's daughter, Anahid Avakian Gregg, confirmed that her father died Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Charles Sykes, File AP Photo