Entertainment

'A Christmas Story' cast members to ride in Highland parade

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 05:10 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

HIGHLAND, Ill.

One of the most famous bullies in the history of movies is coming to southern Illinois.

The Belleville News-Democrat is reporting that some cast members from the 1983 film "A Christmas Story" will be riding in Highland's annual Lighted Christmas Parade on Friday night and then are invited to a screening of the film on Saturday.

Those who are expected to ride on a Greenville Chamber of Commerce float include Zack Ward, who played the raccoon-hide wearing bully Scut Farkus. Also expected are Patty Johnson and Drew Hocevar. They played the not-so-nice elves. Scott Schwartz, who played Flick, and Yano Anaya, who played Grover Dill are also expected to ride on the float.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto

    Rapper Macklemore was in Modesto, Calif. in mid-June filming with his grandmother, who lives in town. He made various stops around the city including WinCo, Second Chance Consignment, and Foundation Tattoo. Photos and video clips provided by: Sarah Teter.

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto 0:34

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto
Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer 2:30

Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer
A Dog's Purpose 2:37

A Dog's Purpose

View More Video