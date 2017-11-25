Rance Howard, actor dad of director Ron Howard, dies at 89

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2011 file photo, Ron Howard, right, his daughter Bryce Dallas Howard and his father Rance Howard attend the premiere of "When You Find Me," inspired by Canon's "Project Imagin8ion" contest, in New York. Director Ron Howard says his actor father Rance Howard has died at age 89. Howard announced his father's passing Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, on Twitter. The elder Howard also was the father of actor Clint Howard and grandfather of actresses Bryce Dallas Howard and Paige Howard. Charles Sykes, File AP Photo