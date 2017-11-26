Pullman celebrity shelter dogs find loving families, homes

Stud and Muffin, the Humane Society of the Palouse's beloved doggy duo since 2014, have been adopted to separate homes in Pullman, HSoP officials said.
Executive Director Tara Wimer told the Daily News the two mixed-breeds, once inseparable when they came to the shelter nearly three years ago and since marketed as a package deal, had recently started bickering and growing anxious living in close proximity.
Based on recommendations from a veterinarian, Wimer said, the dogs were separated. Just months later, after years of waiting, both have found their forever homes.
Pullman residents Andy and Karina Crookston adopted a timid Muffin Oct. 20. Generally distrusting of people, Muffin was "just shaking like a leaf" when Andy finally got her in the car to take her to her new home.
It took Muffin between three and four days to settle in. Since then, Andy said Muffin has never looked back and has grown to love a good car ride.
"She's been a fantastic dog," Andy said. "She's a big lap dog. She likes to sit on your lap and watch the TV."
The family even brought Muffin back to the shelter last week for a check-up, much to Muffin's protest.
"She wanted nothing to do with the shelter," Wimer said. "We took it as a very good thing."
Neither Wimer nor the Crookstons understood how much of a community following Muffin and Stud had garnered over their three long years at the shelter. It was the longest duration Wimer had seen for a dog in her 13 years with HSoP. Muffin had become a volunteer favorite and many people stopped by just to visit Stud, Wimer said.
"It's funny because we have joked about Muffin being a celebrity," Andy said.
Whether it's the neighbor, his wife's friends or the staff at Zelda's Pet Grooming in Pullman, everybody seems to know who Muffin is, Andy said.
Stud, Muffin, Muffin's mother Misha and seven puppies were picked up by the shelter from a "less than 'OK'" home in June 2014, according to the pairs' profile on HSoP's website. None of the dogs were fixed, Wimer said.
Stud arrived covered in injuries from the other dogs, and Muffin came with a maternal instinct to protect him.
The puppies were easily adopted out, Wimer said, leaving Stud and Muffin to keep each other company at the shelter before their anxieties kicked in, forcing a separation.
Last Friday, nearly a month after Muffin had left, Stud waited patiently in his kennel, distracted by the caresses of three volunteers as he waited for his new owner to show up that afternoon.
The owner could not be reached for contact by the Daily News, though Wimer said he, a Pullman resident, spent at least two weeks working with Stud to help the sheltered dog get used to the outside world — learning how to go for walks, leave the parking lot and walk up and down stairs.
"It was very fortunate that we found somebody who was willing to take on that challenge," Wimer said.
Stud and Muffin's owners have exchanged contact information. Andy said he hopes to schedule a play date for the two in the future.
