'Glee' actress accused of domestic battery on husband

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 11:29 AM

CHESAPEAKE, W.Va.

An actress on the former hit show "Glee" has been charged with domestic battery in West Virginia.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday morning that 30-year-old Naya Rivera was arrested overnight for domestic battery on her husband in Chesapeake.

Media reports cited a criminal complaint that says Rivera's husband, Ryan Keith Dorsey, accused her of hitting him while they were taking their child for a walk. The complaint says Dorsey gave police cellphone video showing the incident. Rivera was released on bond shortly after being taken into custody.

She is best known for playing Santana Lopez on "Glee." Dorsey, who is from the area, is also an actor and has appeared on shows including "Pitch" and "Nashville."

